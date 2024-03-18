Coast Guard, partners to conduct search and rescue exercise off Maui, March 20

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from the Coast Guard. (US Coast Guard file photo/Released)

The Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources are scheduled to conduct a search and rescue exercise on Wednesday, off the coast of Maui.

The exercise will take place March 20, on the water and in the air off Kīhei Boat Ramp with Coast Guard and local agencies working together to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated exercise of a missing mariner.

The exercise will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Access may be limited to Kīhei Boat Ramp, while the Coast Guard and partner agencies establish an incident command post at this location during the exercise.

Kīhei boat ramp. File PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR, Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

During the search and rescue exercise, multiple agencies’ assets will be launched, including the use of multiple mannequins in the water. The mannequins are used to simulate a person in the water. The public is asked not to disturb the mannequins if found.

Assets are expected to include: a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Maui, a MH-65 helicopter crew Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter and rescue boat, a rescue watercraft from Ocean Safety, and jet boat and jet skis from DLNR.

The SAREX is being conducted to evaluate notification and response procedures between first responders and to identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds special capabilities that compliment each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system.

Although people are requested to stay clear of assets as they respond to the scene and engage in operations (designated by the presence of search objects, responding boats and other assets), the public should remain vigilant and call 911 to report any possible distress situations.

Coast Guard duty personnel will not be affected by the exercise and will be available to respond to any ongoing and emergency search and rescue cases.