Island Grocery Depot Lahaina is open Sundays again starting this week

Island Grocery Depot in Lahaina. Courtesy photo.

Island Grocery Depot Lahaina, located at 58 Kupuohi Street in the Lahaina Industrial Park, will be open seven days a week again, with the return of Sunday hours starting this Sunday, March 24. Store hours are now 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at both Lahaina and Kahului locations.

“We are excited to serve customers on Sundays again. Since our Lahaina store reopened on Sept. 26, our team has been dedicated to restoring our regular business hours. We are grateful to have reached this milestone and appreciate the support and understanding from our customers and community along the way,“ said Jon Yasutake, Store Manager at Island Grocery Depot Lahaina.

The will-call schedule for the store is also modified accordingly, and can be viewed at islandgrocerydepot.com.

Island Grocery Depot has two stores, one in Lahaina and one in Kahului. Island Grocery Depot is open the public and no membership is required to shop everyday savings.

“Selections include hard-to-find local specialties, and Maui’s favorite national branded grocery items. Whether you need individual or bulk sizes, you can find the right ingredients for your family’s needs,” according to management.

Island Grocery Depot remains locally and family-owned, focused on serving Maui. Island Grocery Depot and VIP Foodservice are divisions of Valley Isle Produce, founded in 1951.