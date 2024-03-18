Maui Land & Pineapple Company welcomes Land Manager, Jasen Kaʻimikaua

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) announced the recent appointment of Jasen Kaʻimikaua as Land Manager. In this role, he will support the company’s renewed mission to put its 22,000 acres of land to productive use.

Kaʻimikaua brings knowledge in public safety and resource management paired with a connectivity to his lineage in West Maui. “He aims to leverage this experience to engage with the community, ensuring respect for the land’s heritage, while executing critical land use management plans,” according to a company announcement.

“I decided to pursue a role with Maui Land & Pineapple after unearthing my family genealogy that could have been lost,” said Ka‘imikaua.“My family history ties us to land in West Maui so I’m honored at the opportunity to care for my family, my community and fulfill my kuleana to responsibly steward our land.”

Jasen Ka‘imikaua. PC: Maui Land & Pineapple Company

“Maui has critical community needs including housing, job and food security, water availability, and a reconnection to culture and place,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company. “Our mission is to help meet these needs by putting our land and commercial assets to thoughtful use. Jasen brings strong local experience and a passion for responsible stewardship, vital to our mission.”

Ka‘imikaua previously served as Lieutenant at the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety, Ocean Safety Bureau for over a decade and holds numerous certifications in emergency response and heavy equipment operation.