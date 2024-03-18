Prince Kūhiō celebration this Friday, March 22 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a. File 2022. PC: courtesy.

The Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a takes place at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event is free and welcomes everyone to enjoy an evening filled with complimentary keiki activities, interactive exhibits, Hawaiian music, and hula performances.

Entertainment by: Ke Kula O Pi‘ilani and entertainment by Hālau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero and award winning artist Hoku Zuttermeister accompanied by Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua with Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. Hosted by Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata.

Come talk story and learn more about the Hawaiian Civic Club movement, enjoy exhibits and hands-on activities with Maui Grown 808, LLP., Kapa Curious and more.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole was born on March 26, 1871. This year the holiday falls on a Tuesday, so it is being celebrated on Friday, March 22.

Among his accomplishments, the establishment of the Hawaiian Homestead Act within federal law is one of his greatest. In addition to serving as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades and establishing the Hawaiian Homestead Commission Act, he led establishment of the county system of government, and he led establishment of what are now known as Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park. He also brought in many millions of dollars for infrastructure projects like harbors, lighthouses, and a hospital at Kalaupapa.

“Celebrating and telling the stories of our ali‘i is everyone’s kuleana,” said Daryl Fujiwara, the event coordinator.

The event is made possible with support from the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Ahahui Siwila Hawai‘i, Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, KPOA 93.5FM and Pacific Media Group, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club and Lōkahi Pacific.

For more information visit facebook.com/princekuhiomaui