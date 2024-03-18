The Queen’s Health System steps in to provide obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui

Recognizing the need to provide much-needed obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui, Queen’s University Medical Group (QUMG), with the help of its community partners, has established a clinic located in Kahului to help address a shortage of services.

“In Spring 2023, we began to hear about the shortage of obstetricians on Maui,” said Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology for Queen’s University Medical Group. “In addition, we knew many of the OBGYNs at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center on Maui were already working tirelessly to meet the increased demand for services. So we began meeting with Mālama I Ke Ola and HMSA to develop a new practice on Maui.”

The clinic provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care in a safe and supportive environment for patients and their families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The clinic is staffed by the following four experienced obstetricians:

Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro

Dr. Robb Ohtani

Dr. Shandhini Raidoo

Dr. Reni Soon

“We realize the importance of having safe, high quality, and easily accessible obstetrics and gynecology services for women, and we look forward to serving the people of Maui with humility,” said Dr. Rick Bruno, President of Queen’s University Medical Group and President of The Queen’s Medical Center. “Our long-term goal is to identify and train future physicians from Maui who will one day serve the community they live in. We are also grateful to HMSA and Mālama I Ke Ola for supporting this initiative to prioritize maternal health.”

QUMG has more than 700 providers representing 17 specialties and subspecialties of care within The Queen’s Health System.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The providers will be seeing patients at 200 Kalepa Place in Kahului on Maui. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The service can be reached by calling 808-686-4690 or fax at 808-686-2127.