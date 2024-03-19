Canopy construction for electric vehicle chargers at Kahului Park & Ride

EV charger at Kahului Park & Ride. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises the public that construction will begin Wednesday, March 20 on canopies above the electric vehicle chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride along Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

One charger will be closed at a time during the work which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, March 22. Although construction may be completed before Friday. Three other chargers will be available for use during construction hours.

Electric vehicle charging rates are $0.44 per kWh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will cost $0.57 per kWh from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A dedication at the site was held in February. The chargers are part of the state’s first electric vehicle charging station funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.