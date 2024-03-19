High bacteria count at Kahekili “Airport” Beach on Maui
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Kahekili “Airport” Beach, Maui after measuring a high bacteria count. Levels of 695 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring, according to a public notice.
This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.
The department will update the notification based on the results of this retesting.
For more information, see: http://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/viewer?eventId=1781
and https://www.epa.gov/beaches/learn-human-health-beach