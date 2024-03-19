Lahaina film ‘My Partner’ to screen at Lahainaluna High School, March 28

Lahainaluna High School will hold a free public screening of “My Partner” on Thursday, March 28 at the Lahainaluna Sue D. Cooley Football Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the screening to begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Set in Lahaina, “My Partner” is Hawaiʻi’s first Boys’ Love drama and follows the story of two Lahainaluna high school senior boys whose separate worlds collide in a journey of self-awakening.

Admission is free by registration is required through GoFan: https://shorturl.at/duHQ5. Concessions will be available. No drugs, alcohol or tobacco are allowed on campus.























“My Partner” has screened around the world earning numerous film festival awards such as the Audience Award at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival, Grand Jury Award at the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, Best Foreign Film at the Mpumalanga (South Africa) International Film Festival and the Lily Tomlin Memorial Award for Best Comedy at the San Antonio QFest International Film Festival.

Directed by Native Hawaiian visual storyteller Keliʻi Grace and written by Maui’s Lance D. Collins, the film focuses on the lives of Edmar (Jayron Munoz), a high achieving Filipino student, and Pili (Kaipo Dudoit), a Native Hawaiian student athlete stand-out, as their seemingly separate worlds enter into a collision course when they are assigned to work on a class project together despite coming from rival friend groups.

“My Partner” was shot in Lahaina and is believed to be the last production to film Lahaina town before the destructive Aug. 8 fire. The film has a PG rating from the Philippine MTRCB.