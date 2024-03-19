New adult corrections officers graduate; four assigned to work on Maui

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation graduated its first new class of adult corrections officers at a recent ceremony at Mission Memorial Auditorium in Honolulu. PC: Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The newly redesigned Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation graduated its first recruit class this year, marking the occasion during a ceremony recently at Mission Memorial Auditorium in Honolulu.

Thirty recruits completed training in Basic Corrections Recruit Class 24-01. They will begin their careers as adult corrections officers at facilities statewide, including four recruits at Maui Community Correctional Center.

The department was redesigned as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from the Department of Public Safety, effective Jan. 1.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson said: “This initial Basic Corrections Recruit Class graduation for DCR represents a new generation of corrections officers and hopefully, future leaders of the department. I am both honored and very humbled to lead the DCR forward with such an outstanding group of employees, as we complete the required paradigm shift needed to reshape our unified correctional system for better outcomes and safer communities.”



The basic class is an eight-week training course that includes more than 300 hours of classroom instruction and physical training. Recruits learn a variety of subjects that include standards of conduct, ethics and professionalism, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, use of firearms and self-defense tactics.

Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions Pamela Sturz said: “Being a corrections officer is a noble profession which provides an awesome opportunity to make a positive impact on another person’s life trajectory. The people in our custody and care deserve opportunities to change and better themselves, which in turn improves their family unit and our community.”

The department’s mission is to provide a secure correctional environment for comprehensive rehabilitative, holistic, wraparound re-entry services including culturally based approaches, to persons sentenced to our custody and care. Our goal is to reduce recidivism and generational incarceration and enhance the safety and security of our communities.

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. During the final weeks of training, they go into the facility and begin their job with guidance from their training sergeants.



Aside from four graduates who will work at on Maui, 26 other graduates have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities: