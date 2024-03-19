OHA seeks nonprofit to administer emergency financial assistance program

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is seeking a nonprofit to administer an emergency financial assistance program for Native Hawaiians.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is looking for a nonprofit to administer its emergency financial assistance program, the Pohala Mai – ʻOhana Experiencing Financial Hardship Grant. A grant budget of $1.66 million is available for Native Hawaiians.

This increases the OHA grant funding available to support Native Hawaiians from $6.87 million released in February to a total of $8.35 million for grant solicitations.

The grant aims to assist Native Hawaiians statewide, whose incomes are at or below 300% of Hawaiʻi federal poverty guidelines. The money is for unexpected crises, such as loss of income, loss of employment by layoff, debilitating illness or injury or other unanticipated circumstances. The grant will provide qualified individuals and families with emergency funding to stabilize their situation. The grant will also provide financial literacy counseling, case management services and referrals to other service providers to help Native Hawaiians get on a path to long-term economic stability.

“The Pohala Mai Grant presents a vital opportunity for nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting Native Hawaiian communities to make a tangible difference in the lives of those experiencing financial hardship,” OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said. “Choosing the right nonprofit partner for OHA’s emergency financial assistance program is not just a decision; it’s a commitment to our community. In their hands, we entrust hope, compassion and the transformative power of support.”

The deadline for interested nonprofit organizations to submit their letter of interest and grant application is Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Applications will be evaluated based on the project proposal, organizational capacity, experience, budget and budget justification.

For more information about the Pohala Mai – ʻOhana Experiencing Financial Hardship Grant and application instructions, visit the Office of Hawaiian Affairs website at www.oha.org/grants.