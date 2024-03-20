Keiki Strong Rally urges support for early childhood care and education

A public rally is planned this Friday at the Maui County Building to advocate for early childhood care and education. The event is hosted by the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network Speaks (HCAN Speaks!) and the Hawaiʻi Early Childhood Advocacy Alliance (HECAA). The March 22 event starts with keiki entertainment at 9:30 a.m., the rally at 10 a.m., and a march at 11 a.m.

This is a statewide rally with similar events taking place on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island on the same day and time. Among local Maui organizations supporting this effort are Imua Family Services, Maui Family Support Services, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, the Cameron Center, and the Hoʻoikaika Partnership.

Organizers say the Keiki Strong Rally aims to let our legislators know that keiki and families deserve to have access to affordable, high-quality education and care from birth through pre-K by improving pay for the professionals who care for our children. Advocates believe current legislative measures, HB1964 and HB2535, are critical steps toward supporting early childhood care and education professionals and providers.

Festivities start at 9:30 a.m. with free keiki entertainment featuring Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dogs, followed by speakers from children service agencies and the County of Maui. Families and keiki are welcome to attend. To register visit https://speaks.hawaii-can.org/keiki_strong_rally