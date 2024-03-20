Kīhei 4th Friday entertains with Nuff Sedd, Andrew and Jay Molina on March 22

Nuff Sedd. PC: courtesy

This month’s Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

The free celebration features live music by Andrew and Jay Molina and Maui’s own Nuff Sedd on the main stage, plus Missy Aguilar in the Food Court.

Father-son duo Andrew and Jay Molina, led by ʻUkulele aficionado and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-nominated Andrew Molina will perform on the main stage from 6:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Andrew is known for testing the limits of the ʻukulele, ranging from sweet Hawaiian sounds to Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and even the “Game of Thrones” theme. His father, guitarist and bassist Jay Molina, will perform with him.

Nuff Sedd, originally founded by Maui residents, combines music influences from ska and reggae to funk and R&B, and the band has also been nominated for Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and won several Hawai‘i Music Awards, including Group of the Year and Song of the Year for the hit single, “Cherry Bomb.” They will perform from 7:45 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month also features a Huge Keiki Zone with Mermaid Photos, Gigantic Yards Games, Rope Bubbles, Face Painting, Hui Noeʻau Art and Table Magic.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd. Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. – Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. – Andrew and Jay Molina

7:20 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. – Lucky Number Drawing

7:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Announcement – MC Kathy Collins

7:45 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. – Nuff Sedd

8:55 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Activities for Keiki and Teens: FREE Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Tale Magic, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles and a Mermaid Photo Booth!.

K4F Food Court: Come enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats. Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Molokaʻi Hot Bread, Fiyah Foods, Only Ono BBQ, Thai Esan Maui, Maui Cookie Lab, Taco 8th Wonder, Wow Wow Lemonade, Aina Tacos, Al’s BBQ, Dippin Dots and Yellowbelly.

K4F Retail: Alpha Maui, Aimee V Designs, Babelyn Basey, Boobie Shack, Coconoats, Costco, D’Rae Jewelry, Eunique Earrings, Fruits ‘n Flowers, Glow Goddess, Golden Seraphina, Gracie’s Goodies, Hanakini Swim, Hand Crafted Maui,Happy Galo, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, Island Virtual, Jessie Tepora Art, Kahele Maui, Kekai Maile, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaiʻi, Little Ocean Jewelty, Maui Island Treasures, Maui Shellery, Maui Mood Swing, Maui Veterans, Meahanalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire, Paia Spice Company, Raised & Rooted Maui, Shaka Apparel, The Clay Boutique, The Hex Press, Shop Da Abilay’s, Sunflower Gifts,Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Trende Boutique, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other = Azeka Shopping Center Merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaiʻi, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kīhei Community Association, Kīhei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Volunteers and Special Donations: Kīhei Charter School.

Special Thanks to: Azeka Shopping Center, MW Group Ltd., H. Hawaiʻi Media and Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, Big Haole’s Pāʻia Spice Co. and the Law Office of Lance D. Collins.

Kīhei 4th Fridays is always looking for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.