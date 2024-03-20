Maui News

Maui Economic Opportunity helped 20,239 individuals and families last year

March 20, 2024, 7:00 AM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity assisted 20,239 individuals and families and touched 46,971 lives in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the recently released “Respond, Respect, Recover: Maui Economic Opportunity Annual Report 2023.”

The Annual Report, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, provides highlights of the fiscal year, including major events, agency financials, list of programs and services and messages from CEO Debbie Cabebe and Board President Carol Reimann.

Among the events highlighted are MEO’s Maui Wildfires Response, though most of the agency’s major programs began in the next fiscal year; Volunteer Celebration; Kupuna Aloha Luncheon; MEO Gala; and MEO contact information.

MEO’s 2023 Annual Report can be viewed on the website www.meoinc.org or with the link https://tinyurl.com/38jm6f3e.

MEO Annual Report 2023
