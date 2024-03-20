Maui News

Photos: Multiple agencies collaborate for 2024 SAREX training exercise in South Maui waters

March 20, 2024, 6:00 PM HST
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department
  • SAREX 2024 (3.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

The 2024 Search and Rescue Training Exercise “SAREX” was successfully conducted at the Kīhei Boat Ramp and in the waters along South Maui Wednesday morning. 

This full speed training exercise on March 20, involved an evolving scenario with a missing swimmer, and overdue (and later reported sunk) boat traveling between Lānaʻi and South Maui. 

“This gave response crews from the various agencies the opportunity to deploy and execute search and rescue operations, coordinate inter-agency command and communication procedures and build the relationships needed for these complex operations,” said Chris Stankis, Public Information Officer for the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.

The exercise involved the Maui Fire Department, the Ocean Safety Bureau, Maui Police Department, American Medical Response/Maui County EMS, United States Coast Guard, and State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources units.

