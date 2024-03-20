Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, March 22

Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a. File 2022. PC: courtesy.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites the community to join in honoring the legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole at the Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa. The event takes place on Friday, March 22 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Center Court.

The Hoʻolauleʻa kicks off with an opening blessing by Ke Kula O Piʻilani, followed by performances by Hālau Kauluokalā under the direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. The evening will culminate with a special performance by award-winning artist Hōkū Zuttermeister, accompanied by Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the guidance of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

Born on March 26, 1871, Prince Kūhiō played a pivotal role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s history. Serving as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades, he championed the rights and welfare of the Hawaiian people. His legacy includes restoring the Royal Order of Kamehameha and introducing the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. Additionally, he introduced the Hawaiʻi National Park Bill, which established Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are deeply honored and thrilled to host the Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa once again at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Collaborating closely with Daryl Fujiwara, the event coordinator, we are committed to crafting an unforgettable celebration that beautifully showcases the legacy of our aliʻi and culture.”

This event is free and open to the public, and will offer keiki activities and hands-on cultural exhibits. Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian culture, music and hula celebrating “The People’s Prince,” Prince Kūhiō.

The event is presented by County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, ʻAhahui Siwila Hawaiʻi, Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, KPOA 93.5FM and Pacific Media Group, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club and Lōkahi Pacific.

Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho‘olaule‘a Returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Event flyer.