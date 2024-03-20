RevoluSun teams up with Daikin to power and cool ʻOhana Hope Village emergency homes for displaced wildfire survivors



















In the wake of the devastating August 2023 Maui wildfires that left thousands displaced and caused over $5 billion in damage, Hawaiʻi solar company RevoluSun has teamed up with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (“Daikin”), a global air conditioner manufacturer, to provide climate control systems for emergency housing units.

Through its nonprofit arm Project Empower, RevoluSun collaborated with Daikin to provide 88 dual-zone heating and cooling systems for modular shelters at the ʻOhana Hope Village.

“We are extremely grateful to Daikin for generously donating these advanced cooling systems to help keep displaced residents comfortable,” said John Cheever, director of Project Empower.

“Daikin has a long and deep connection to Hawaiʻi, and as soon as RevoluSun brought this opportunity to our attention, we knew we needed to play a part in the recovery,” said Doug Widenmann, senior vice president of marketing for Daikin. “I am proud of how quickly and enthusiastically Daikin leadership and our Hawaiʻi distributor, Cosco Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, responded to the request. We are fortunate that the Daikin network of Hawaiian contractors is already on the ground and offering to help to ensure our contributions deliver the most relief as soon as possible.”

The collaboration with Daikin is part of RevoluSun’s efforts to support Maui wildfire victims through Project Empower, spun off earlier this year as a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit to expand RevoluSun’s community relief initiatives.

“Given the unprecedented scale of the wildfires, we realized a standalone nonprofit could allow us to have an even greater impact aiding rebuilding efforts,” said Joshua Powell, CEO and co-founder of RevoluSun.

In addition to the cooling systems, RevoluSun is leveraging its expertise to develop solar energy and storage systems to power the emergency housing village, constructed on 10 acres of leased land.

“Our goal is not only supporting the rebuilding effort, but also reinvesting in the local community during the recovery process,” Powell said.

The ʻOhana Hope Village project is being led by the nonprofit Family Life Center, which rallied the Hawaiʻi community after the August wildfires left thousands homeless. RevoluSun has supported Family Life Center’s housing programs since 2014.

“When they proposed temporary shelters, we knew we had to help make it happen,” Powell said.

“Our dual-zone climate control systems are highly efficient and a great fit for the ʻOhana Hope Village project” said Vincent Nuckels, regional sales director for Daikin. “With RevoluSun’s expertise in solar power solutions, we are excited to be able to deliver some sustainable comfort while also minimizing costs.”

Hawaiʻi architecture firm Hawaiʻi Off Grid is contributing pro bono planning and design work for the development. The innovative housing units are provided by disaster relief firm Continest. Their customizable structures can be rapidly deployed and combined to accommodate families.

The first residents are expected to move into ʻOhana Hope Village this month. The community could transition into permanent affordable housing after wildfire victims find permanent homes.

“It’s humbling to see our vision for these shelters come to life through collaboration across public, private and nonprofit groups,” said Powell. “We’re in this for the long haul.”

Founded in 2009, RevoluSun has installed over 100 megawatts of solar systems in Hawaiʻi and nationwide. Company leaders said responding to disasters like the 2023 Maui wildfires is a personal mission given their Hawaiʻi roots.

“Being a Hawaiʻi company, we’ll continue supporting relief and recovery any way we can,” Powell said.

While major progress has been made on the emergency village, RevoluSun is still seeking donations through Project Empower to fulfill remaining housing and infrastructure needs. More information can be found at projectempower.com.