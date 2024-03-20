SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center to Close in Kahului

Small Business Administration assists wildfire survivors in Kahului. File PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA (8.16.23)

The Small Business Administration announced it will close its Kahului Disaster Loan Outreach Center located at the Kahului Public Library at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to Hawai’i businesses and residents who were affected by the wildfires, including high winds that occurred Aug. 8 – Sept. 30, 2023, in Maui. Until the Kahului center closes, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

Businesses and residents can meet with SBA representatives on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

MAUI COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Kahului Public Library

Administration Building

90 School St.

Kahului, HI 96732

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays – Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fridays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closes 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23

SBA customer service representatives will continue to be on hand at the following centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their loan application. The centers will be open on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.

MAUI COUNTY

Disaster Recovery Center

Lahaina Civic Center

1840 Honoapiilani Hwy (HI-30)

Lahaina, HI 96761

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

MAUI COUNTY

Business Recovery Center

Hawaii Technology Development Corp.

Maui Research Technology Center (MRTC)

Building #A, Ste. 119 (Conference Room) and Ste. 202

590 Lipoa Parkway

Kihei, HI 96753

Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HONOLULU COUNTY

Business Recovery Center

Hawaii Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9

521 Ala Moana Blvd., Ste. #201, Pier 2

Honolulu, HI 96813

Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates are 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 18 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at https://www.sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659‑2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 10, 2024. SBA will continue to accept late applications for property damage through June 11, 2024.

Link to recovery centers can be found here and at: https://lending.sba.gov/search-disaster/?disaster=HI-00073