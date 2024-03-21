The Hoʻonani Village project is planned for 165 acres between the old Puʻunēnē sugar mill (at far left) and the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center (at right). Maui County Council members received a presentation on conceptual project plans on Wednesday. PC: Brian Perry

Members of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee received a presentation Wednesday on conceptual plans for the 1,600-unit Hoʻonani Village multifamily rental and commercial complex in Puʻunēnē.

The project would be 50% affordable and have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, said developer Howard Kihune Jr., president of ʻĀina Lani Pacific.

Topography of the land near the old Puʻunēnē sugar mill is more or less flat, and Kihune said: “This would be basically what we call a walkable community. You can walk anywhere and everywhere from this project.”

Kihune said he foresees the development as being a “gathering place for local people,” and an opportunity for small businesses to flourish.

“We’re very adamant about that,” he said. “We want to try to revive small businesses.”

One potential business, on the list that includes small mom-and-pop restaurants, is a bowling alley, which was a suggestion from committee Chair Tasha Kama. Other ideas include barber shops and bakeries, Kihune said.

Council Member Tom Cook said he liked the project’s support for locally owned businesses.

“It’s appropriate to put this place in big box land,” he said. “I like what you’re talking about supporting local businesses.”

The 165-acre project would be located on vacant land owned by Ax Holdings between the sugar mill and the Puʻunēnē and Hoʻokele shopping centers with Target, Safeway, Lowe’s, Planet Fitness and other stores and restaurants. The project area is zoned agricultural, and developers would need to seek a change of zoning, probably to M1 light industrial, which would allow multifamily and commercial development, said attorney Jeffrey Ueoka.

Eight hundred, or half of the housing units, would be set aside for workforce housing. A third would be offered to households earning 50% to 80% of Maui’s median income. Another third would be for households taking in 80% to 100% median income; and another third would be for those earning 100% to 120% of median income.

The developers are considering a variety of options to maintain affordability of homes, including use of Maui County’s residential workforce housing policy. That policy requires at least 25% of units to meet affordability guidelines while giving developers fast-track review and the option to seek a reduction, adjustment or waiver of development requirements from the County Council.

A screen grab shows the Hoʻonani Village project’s conceptual layout, with multifamily housing, a central plaza, an amphitheater and parking. Graphic: ktgy

Plans for the project’s layout call for constructing 20 buildings with rental and commercial units. The project area would include sports fields, an amphitheater, open space, ample parking and two exclusive commercial areas.

Developing water and wastewater infrastructure will be a challenge, with private water development being considered as well as interim private wastewater treatment until it’s possible to tie in to the new Central Maui wastewater treatment plant. The county is developing the plant in Waikapū, potentially getting it online by 2029.

When asked about project traffic mitigation, Kihune said the developer would probably need to make improvements to nearby Pūlehu and Hansen roads and open up Pakaula Street, which is currently bisecting Target and Lowe’s.

Acknowledging the need for affordable housing in West Maui, Kihune said he has a project in mind for the area devastated by wildfires in August, but he was not prepared to discuss details on Wednesday.