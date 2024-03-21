HTA report: Maui County hotels led the state in revenue per available room in February

The Royal Lahaina Resort at Kāʻanapali Beach has been one of many hotels to house displaced wildfire survivors. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reports Maui County hotels continued to feel the effects of the August wildfires in February, but still led the state in room revenue. Courtesy photo.

The aftermath of the August wildfires continue to impact Maui County hotel performance, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reports, but the county still leads the state in revenue per available room in February because of comparatively higher average daily room rates.

The HTA’s monthly hotel performance report notes that, in February, hotels in the Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires, relief workers and visitors.

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had revenue per available room of $355, down 16.6% compared with February 2023, but 21.7% higher than 2019. The average daily room rate in West Maui was $462 for the month, a drop of 19.6% from 2023, but 25.6% higher than 2019. West Maui hotel occupancy was 76.8%, up 2.7 percentage points over February 2023, but down 2.5 percentage points compared with 2019.

Overall, Maui County hotels achieved revenue per available room of $403 in February, 13.1% lower than a year earlier and 14.5% higher than 2019. The county hotels average daily room rate was $543, 16.9% lower than 2023, and 24.1% higher than 2019. Room occupancy in February was 74.2% at Maui County hotels, 3.3 percentage points higher than 2023, but 6.2 percentage points down from 2019.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had revenue per available room of $582, 12.9% lower than 2023, and off 0.4% from 2019. Wailea’s average daily room rate was at $818, 18.3% down from 2023, and 26% higher than 2019. Its occupancy rate of 71.2% was 4.4 percentage points higher than 2023, but 18.9 percentage points down from 2019.

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly higher occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) but lower average daily rate (ADR) in February 2024 compared to February 2023. When compared to pre-pandemic February 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in February 2024 but occupancy was lower.

Statewide revenue per available room in February 2024 was $297 (+0.8%), with an average daily room rate at $372 (-4.0%) and occupancy of 79.8% (+3.8 percentage points) compared to February 2023. Compared with February 2019, revenue per available room was 22% higher, driven by higher average daily room rates (+27.6%) that offset lower occupancy (-3.6 percentage points).

The report’s findings rely on data compiled by STR Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For February 2024, the survey included 168 properties representing 48,046 rooms, or 86% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in the survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $464.6 million (+1.0% vs. 2023, +26.0% vs. 2019) in February 2024. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+5.3% vs. 2023, -1.2% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.6 million room nights (+0.3% vs. 2023, +3.3% vs. 2019).

For more hotel performance and statistics, visit here.