Kimié Miner, Henry Kapono and partners bring MeleCraft mentorship to Maui, April 12-13, 2024

Hawaiʻi recording artist and Haku Collective founder, Kimié Miner, announced an expanded community program from her MeleCraft Bootcamp, dedicated to empowering young artists. The mentorship series called, Melecraft Music Mentorship by Haku Collective.

Made possible in partnership with presenting sponsors: Maui County’s Office of Economic Development and The Henry Kapono Foundation, the free Maui mentorship program honors Hawaiian culture, language, business and essential life skills that support rising music makers to create a new sound grounded in sustainable artistic health.

The Melecraft Music Mentorship program in Maui is also made possible with the support of University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Institute of Hawaiian Music, Southwest Airlines and Nohoʻana Farm.

“The Henry Kapono Foundation, just as Kimié Miners MeleCraft program, are both committed to furthering Hawai’i’s music here at home and in the global arena. We at the HKF are excited to sponsor Kimié’s vision, The MeleCraft program, as it reaches out to the Maui community empowering the future of Hawai’i’s diverse music culture to thrive in an ever growing world of possibilities. Defining Hawaiʻi as a music destination,” said Henry Kapono

This year, Melecraft will offer Maui youth a weekend workshop in the heart of Kahului, April 12 and 13, 2024 teaching aspiring artists how to create quality music through an authentic, holistic artistry approach, while learning critical industry skills that empower self-awareness, healthy expression, executive thinking and resilience.

Melecraft will connect high-school students and young adults, ages 14-22, with established creative professionals such as Kimié Miner, Anuhea, Paula Fuga and Henry Kapono that will serve as guest artist mentors offering unprecedented access to real-life artist experiences.