Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:44 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:36 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate northwest swell will gradually decline through Friday. A new reinforcement small to moderate long period northwest swell, is expected to arrive late Friday with another slightly larger reinforcement from the same direction Sunday night and Monday. This late weekend swell will likely result High Surf Advisory level criteria for exposed north and west facing shores.

Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels for the next several days. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through today and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.