Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate northwest swell will gradually decline through Friday. A new reinforcement small to moderate long period northwest swell, is expected to arrive late Friday with another slightly larger reinforcement from the same direction Sunday night and Monday. This late weekend swell will likely result High Surf Advisory level criteria for exposed north and west facing shores.
Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels for the next several days. Short period trade wind swell will be below seasonal average through today and will likely pick up Friday through the weekend as trade winds increase.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com