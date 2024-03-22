Maui News
1,382 without power in parts of Kula
A
A
A
Update: 4 p.m.:
An estimated 1,382 customers are without power in parts of Kula. First responders are en route. Hawaiian Electric reports that heavy call volume may result in some calls not getting through. Customers can call the HECO 24/7 trouble line on Maui at 808-871-7777 to report an outage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments