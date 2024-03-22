Maui News

1,382 without power in parts of Kula

March 22, 2024, 4:24 PM HST
Update: 4 p.m.:

An estimated 1,382 customers are without power in parts of Kula. First responders are en route. Hawaiian Electric reports that heavy call volume may result in some calls not getting through. Customers can call the HECO 24/7 trouble line on Maui at 808-871-7777 to report an outage.

