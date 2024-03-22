14 people displaced after early morning structure fire in Lahaina

Lahaina house fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

Fourteen people were displaced after an early morning fire on Hopoe St. in Lahaina. The fire was reported at 4:05 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

Crews arriving on scene found the structure fully involved. Firefighters protected neighboring structures and confirmed that all occupants had exited while working to extinguish the main fire.

The fire was brought under control by 5:08 a.m., and was extinguished before 10 a.m., according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the blaze caused an estimated $269,200 in damage to the structure and $250,000 in damage to its contents. Several vehicles on the property were also damaged, fire officials said.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Engine 11, Engine 6, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻ Cares is available for those who may feel triggered by this recent house fire. The Hawaiʻi CARES 988 crisis line is available 24/7 for anyone needing mental health support. Call or text 988 or call 1-800-753-6879 or 808-321-3100 to access the crisis line.