Local artists added to 98 Degrees benefit concert for Maui, April 6























A list of local artists have been added to the lineup for the upcoming “98 Degrees & Friends: Restoration of the Heart of Maui Fundraising Concert,” taking place Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

In addition to the previously announced Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning Crossing Rain, taking the stage are Tavana, Kalenaku and the Camarillo Brothers.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Blaisdell Box Office, online through Ticketmaster.com and at www.98degrees.com. The concert is produced by SparkLEE Productions and Cornerstone Multimedia

Tavana is a dazzling multi-instrumentalist, simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ʻukulele. Kalenaku is a talented musician, also known for her keyboard work with the legendary group Kapena. The Camarillo Brothers, acclaimed musicians Kalaʻe Camarillo and Kamaka, are from Maui. Kalaʻe previously released “Sands of Old Lahaina,” inspired by the island and its people, who have a long road to recovery after the devastating fires.

These local artists and Grammy-nominated 98 Degrees are donating their time and talents for the people of Maui. The goal of the concert is to honor the land’s cultural significance and contribute to the healing process. Funds raised from the benefit concert will directly aid the revitalization efforts for Maui, supporting not only the physical rebuilding of historical landmarks , but also assisting in the recovery of the local communities and businesses impacted by the fires.

“To be part of the healing process was important to us,” said Nick Lachey, founding member of 98 Degrees, who lives in Hawaiʻi with his wife Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

98 Degrees is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum, multi-award winning, and nominated vocal group comprised of brothers Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre. The band will donate this special performance to the Maui relief effort. The renowned band has sold more than 15 million albums globally, including four top-5 hits on the Billboard charts and a repertoire of unforgettable songs, including “I Do (Cherish You).” 98 Degrees will light up the stage with their iconic hits and new music from their upcoming album “Full Circle” in this performance dedicated to the people of Maui.

The concert is an initiative aimed at bringing together local musicians with renowned artists from the mainland. The evening is produced through the collaboration of SparkLEE Productions, Cornerstone Multimedia, the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts as 501c3 fiscal sponsors and sponsor First Insurance Company of Hawaiʻi, Ltd. Additionally, iHeart Media is lending support as a media partner, and Outrigger Reef Hotel supports the effort as an in-kind sponsor.