Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2024

Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:17 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:54 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:07 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will begin building tonight as a reinforcing, small to moderate long period northwest swell arrives. This swell will elevate north and west facing shore surf this weekend, though it will likely remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. However, a larger northwest swell will arrive Sunday, and will likely result in HSA level surf for exposed shores Sunday night into Monday. 


Short period easterly wind wave swell will trend upward this weekend as trade winds gradually increase. South-facing shore surf will remain at background levels for the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
