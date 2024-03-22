Red Cross to visit homes in Central Maui, install free smoke alarms this Saturday

Smoke alarm. PC: Nikki Schenfeld

This Saturday, March 23, the American Red Cross and community partners will participate in events across the state to promote home fire safety and install free smoke alarms as part of the national “Sound the Alarm” campaign.

The Red Cross will conduct neighborhood visits for local families in Central Maui on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up for a home visit from the Red Cross for fire safety and response education and to install a free smoke alarm, visit www.soundthealarm.org.

Sounding the Alarm in Hawaiʻi

According to Red Cross Hawaiʻi, the most common disaster the Red Cross responds to is home fires. The Sound the Alarm campaign is a proactive effort to lessen the number of families impacted by this form of disaster.

With each home visit, volunteers will work with residents to formulate escape plans, watch for potential fire hazards and install new smoke alarms.

Sound the Alarm Events

Several events will be featured for home visits across the islands.

Maui:

Central Maui neighborhood visits from 9 a.m. to noon

Oʻahu: