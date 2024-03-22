Sugimura to host March 27 community meeting on potential water source agreement

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura speaking at the Jan. 30, 2024 Kula Community Disaster Recovery Meeting. She will host a community meeting March 27 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center to discuss a potential water source development agreement. PC: County of Maui

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will host a community meeting on Wednesday, March 27 at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani from 6 to 8 p.m. The focus of the meeting will be on a potential water source development agreement between the County of Maui and Free Market Ventures, LLC.

Sugimura announced that the County Council is reviewing a resolution to authorize Mayor Richard T. Bissen’s administration to enter into an agreement with Free Market Ventures, LLC. The agreement would involve Free Market Ventures, LLC drilling wells in Kula and the County purchasing water from the private source.

“Water is always such an important subject for our communities, particularly Upcountry,” said Sugimura, who is also the vice-chair of the council. “This agreement could potentially provide an added source for Upcountry, but it is important that we provide our residents with as much information as possible before making any decisions.”

Participating in Wednesday’s meeting will be Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean and representatives from Free Market Ventures, LLC.

“I want to thank Director Stufflebean and Free Market Ventures for participating in our evening meeting,” said Sugimura. “An agreement such as this has wide-ranging impacts, and I appreciate these resources for taking the time to explain these impacts directly to our community.”

Wednesday’s meeting will be televised and streamed by Akakū.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is also the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.