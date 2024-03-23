Central Pacific Bank receives numerous awards for small business loans in 2023

The Central Pacific Bank team received numerous awards at the US Small Business Administration ceremony celebrating their exceptional work over the past year. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) announced a dominant performance at the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Hawaiʻi District awards ceremony, securing the most recognitions of any bank in the state for 2023.

CPB outpaced all other Hawaiʻi financial institutions combined in the number of SBA loans provided. The bank received three SBA Lender of the Year awards:

Lender of the Year (7(a) Category II): This award acknowledges CPB’s performance in providing loans through the SBA’s most common loan program, the 7(a) program. CPB provided 91 of these loans in 2023, which was more than all other financial institutions that provided lending in Hawaiʻi combined.

Lender of the Year (504 Category II): This award recognizes CPB's leadership in facilitating long-term fixed-rate financing for major fixed assets through the SBA's 504 loan program. CPB issued a total of nearly $6.3 million in loans in this category in 2023.

Lender for Most Veteran Loans: This award signifies the bank's contribution to veteran-owned businesses.

Beyond institutional honors, CPB’s individual loan officers were also celebrated for their outstanding achievements. The CPB award winners are as follows:

O ʻ ahu: Florelei Lopez (Gold), Amy Flores (Silver), Chasen Kim (Silver), Jessica Helsham (Bronze)

Florelei Lopez (Gold), Amy Flores (Silver), Chasen Kim (Silver), Jessica Helsham (Bronze) Maui: Ryan Fukushima (Gold), Patrice Matsumoto (Silver)

Ryan Fukushima (Gold), Patrice Matsumoto (Silver) Kaua ʻ i: Eliza Kobayashi (Gold)

Eliza Kobayashi (Gold) Hawaiʻi Island: Alan Pak (Gold), Kalala Domingo (Silver)

Honorable Mentions:

Joy Agni, Pearl Highlands Branch Manager

Jennifer Van, Universal Banker

Jenny Kajioka, Commercial Banking Assistant Manager

Sharlene Chae, Sr. Business Banking Officer

“At Central Pacific Bank, we understand the critical role small businesses play in driving our state’s economy,” said CPB President and CEO Arnold Martines. “We are incredibly proud of these SBA awards, which recognize not only the volume of loans we provide, but also the dedication and expertise of our team in empowering Hawaiʻi’s small business owners to achieve their goals.”