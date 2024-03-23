Free MACC concert by the the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus, April 12

Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a free community concert featuring the Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. in the Castle Theater. The He Leo Aloha No Maui Concert will also feature guest performances by Kamaka Kukona and Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua, Nāpua Silva and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka o Uka, and Ikaika Blackburn, Halehaku Seabury, and Keoni Souza of Nā Hoa.

The Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus is traveling to Maui to share the gift of music with the people of Maui to bring healing and hope.

Tickets are free but pre-registration online only is required beginning Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org.

The Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus was organized in 1988 by KS music teacher, Suzanne Kaʻupu Soon and has been under the direction of Lynell Bright since 1989. Consisting of 100 members, the chorus is made up of fourth, fifth and sixth graders, ages 9–12, from the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus elementary division.

The chorus has traveled from O‘ahu to the Big Island, Maui, California, Florida, twice to Japan and to New York to sing at Ground Zero and at the FDNY headquarters. They also traveled to Aotearoa in 2007 and 2017.

The group released its first CD in December 2000 singing with Hawaiian guest artists Nā Leo Pilimehana, The Brothers Cazimero, Henry Kapono, The Anguay Sisters, Brother Noland, Teresa Bright, Imua, Crystal Mateo and it was nominated for two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

In the fall of 2001, the chorus recorded two songs for the Disney animated hit movie Lilo and Stitch.

They released a second CD in December 2009 entitled Na Nā Pua Lei A Pauahi and then their third CD entitled He Koa Mau A Mau in December 2015 which was nominated for two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Their fourth CD is a Christmas CD entitled Hoʻonani Kākou Iā Ia that won a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award in 2020 for Religious Album of the Year.

They released their fifth CD entitled Nā Pono Hawai‘i in 2022 and was nominated for seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with a line-up of top local artists such as Nathan Aweau, Josh Tatofi, Keauhou, Raiatea, Cory Oliveros, and Crystal Nakamaejo.

The MACC will be a collecting non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank the night of the concert. Concert attendees are requested to bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

This is a free admission event but pre-registration is required online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window orders but is available for ticketing inquiries only by email ([email protected]).

This event is sponsored by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development.