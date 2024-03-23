Reyn Spooner to celebrate Lahaina Sailor Day by supporting long-term Maui disaster relief efforts























On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Hawaiʻi apparel company Reyn Spooner will donate 100% of the net proceeds from its iconic Lahaina Sailor collection to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The commitment honors Lahaina Sailor Day and goes to support Maui’s wildfire recovery.

“Lahaina Sailor Day is not just about honoring our past; it’s about building our future,” said Rob Tolleson, president of Reyn Spooner. “Through one of our most storied prints, we intertwine our legacy with Maui’s resilience. This collection represents our unwavering support to the community that has been a part of our identity since 1968.”

Reyn Spooner will donate net proceeds from in-store and online sales of all Lahaina Sailor products, including men’s and women’s apparel, kid’s clothing and accessories, to support long-term disaster relief and recovery efforts through the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Sailor is one of Reyn Spooner’s oldest and most recognized prints. It was inspired by the bandanas worn by sailors visiting Lahaina Harbor during the era of whaling. The iconic design has become the brand’s unofficial signature print since its debut in 1968.

Following the devastating wildfires in August 2023, Reyn Spooner and its customers raised more than $100,000 for HCF’s Maui Strong Fund, which supports the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by fires.

“All of us at HCF, once again, show our gratitude to Reyn Spooner and its customers for their generous contributions for Maui recovery,” said Micah Kane, CEO and President of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “The company clearly takes its commitment to community—and its Hawai’i roots—seriously, and we appreciate their continued support for Maui.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The community and patrons of Reyn Spooner are invited to participate in this special Lahaina Sailor Day event by visiting in-store locations or the company’s website on April 7.

For more information about the Lahaina Sailor collection, visit www.ReynSpooner.com.