Maui News

Maui Cancer Resources launches ‘Angels on Assignment’ project funded by 100+ Women Who Care Maui

March 24, 2024, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

100+ Women Who Care Maui’s grant creates “Angels on Assignment,” a new program in which local volunteers go on assignment to support cancer patients going through active treatment. PC: Maui Cancer Resources

Maui Cancer Resources (MCR), a Maui-based 501(c)3 nonprofit, is launching a new program, “Angels on Assignment” from a grant awarded from 100+ Women Who Care Maui on March 5, 2024.

MCR’s Angels are community volunteers, who will go “on assignment” to make and provide comfort bags for cancer patients going through active treatment (chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy). Organizers say the program eases the way for patients, lets them know they are not alone and that they are loved and supported.

“This is only the beginning for our Angels on Assignment Program” said MCR Medical Director Dr. Bridget Bongaard. “Our plan is to expand these services to provide meals when cancer patients cannot cook due to treatment or personal services such as yard services, housecleaning, for those found to be in severe need.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MCR seeks community support and volunteers to provide the critical services to members of Maui’s community battling cancer.

For further information, to donate or volunteer email [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments