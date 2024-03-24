Maui Cancer Resources launches ‘Angels on Assignment’ project funded by 100+ Women Who Care Maui

100+ Women Who Care Maui’s grant creates “Angels on Assignment,” a new program in which local volunteers go on assignment to support cancer patients going through active treatment. PC: Maui Cancer Resources

Maui Cancer Resources (MCR), a Maui-based 501(c)3 nonprofit, is launching a new program, “Angels on Assignment” from a grant awarded from 100+ Women Who Care Maui on March 5, 2024.

MCR’s Angels are community volunteers, who will go “on assignment” to make and provide comfort bags for cancer patients going through active treatment (chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy). Organizers say the program eases the way for patients, lets them know they are not alone and that they are loved and supported.

“This is only the beginning for our Angels on Assignment Program” said MCR Medical Director Dr. Bridget Bongaard. “Our plan is to expand these services to provide meals when cancer patients cannot cook due to treatment or personal services such as yard services, housecleaning, for those found to be in severe need.”

MCR seeks community support and volunteers to provide the critical services to members of Maui’s community battling cancer.

For further information, to donate or volunteer email [email protected].