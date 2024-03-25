12 Maui students receive scholarships through Sentry Insurance Foundation

Twelve students on the island of Maui will receive scholarships—totaling $25,000 altogether—in 2024 through the Sentry Insurance Foundation’s Sentry Scholars program.

As title sponsor of The Sentry PGA TOUR event, Sentry Insurance is a committed partner to the Maui community, where the golf tournament is held.

“The Sentry Scholars program reflects our ongoing effort to be a supportive presence on the island of Maui,” said Kalynn Pempek, Executive Director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. “Through these scholarships, we’re fostering a network of future leaders who will contribute to the workforce and resiliency of their island communities.”

To date, the Sentry Scholars program has provided $93,000 in college scholarships to 29 Maui students attending the University of Hawai’i system and affiliated Hawai’i community colleges. The program is renewable each year and currently awards scholarships to students pursuing two- and four-year degrees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s scholarship recipients display a wide range of interests:

Lance Christian Abut, University of Hawai’i Maui College . Abut is majoring in business management with plans to pursue a career in healthcare administration. He hopes to utilize his leadership skills to make an impact in local hospitals.

. Abut is majoring in business management with plans to pursue a career in healthcare administration. He hopes to utilize his leadership skills to make an impact in local hospitals. Mary Jicel Butac, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa . Upon receiving her associate degree in nursing from University of Hawai’i Maui College last year and earning her nursing license, Butac is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing to become a registered nurse.

. Upon receiving her associate degree in nursing from University of Hawai’i Maui College last year and earning her nursing license, Butac is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing to become a registered nurse. Jadelyn Fuji, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa . Fuji is a first-year student majoring in art studio with plans to pursue a career in graphic design and be part of the rebuilding process of her beloved hometown of Lahaina.

. Fuji is a first-year student majoring in art studio with plans to pursue a career in graphic design and be part of the rebuilding process of her beloved hometown of Lahaina. Camille Haluber, University of Hawai’i Maui College . Upon earning her associate degree in liberal arts and completing prerequisites for the nursing program, Haluber will pursue her nursing degree. She finds the healthcare field rewarding and looks forward to making a positive impact in her community.

. Upon earning her associate degree in liberal arts and completing prerequisites for the nursing program, Haluber will pursue her nursing degree. She finds the healthcare field rewarding and looks forward to making a positive impact in her community. Hinano Iguchi, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa . Iguchi is majoring in business and plans to work toward a degree in marketing.

. Iguchi is majoring in business and plans to work toward a degree in marketing. Angelica Junio, University of Hawai’i Maui College . Junio is studying liberal arts.

. Junio is studying liberal arts. Emalani Kekauoha-Schultz, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo . Kekauoha-Schultz plans to use what she learns in her Hawaiian studies major to provide local children an opportunity to connect to their roots.

. Kekauoha-Schultz plans to use what she learns in her Hawaiian studies major to provide local children an opportunity to connect to their roots. Kiahna Keomoungkhoune, University of Hawai’I Maui College . Keomoungkhoune is studying Spanish and liberal arts, with plans to pursue a degree in psychology. She’s fascinated with the human mind, learning about people, and creative writing.

. Keomoungkhoune is studying Spanish and liberal arts, with plans to pursue a degree in psychology. She’s fascinated with the human mind, learning about people, and creative writing. Uilani Launaole Loretta Koholokula Omalza, University of Hawai’i at West Oʻahu . Omalza is studying social science.

. Omalza is studying social science. Kalem Ringlen, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. Ringlen is studying psychology and hopes to become a school psychologist on his home island of Maui. Ringlen feels mental health is important for education, the well-being of students, and success.

Ringlen is studying psychology and hopes to become a school psychologist on his home island of Maui. Ringlen feels mental health is important for education, the well-being of students, and success. Faith Soliven, University of Hawai’i Maui College . Soliven will finish her creative media filmmaking degree this spring. Applying her storytelling and creative skills, she’s looking to pursue urban planning and studies, with a desire to give back to Hawai’i.

. Soliven will finish her creative media filmmaking degree this spring. Applying her storytelling and creative skills, she’s looking to pursue urban planning and studies, with a desire to give back to Hawai’i. Jazmyne Faith Viloria, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. By earning a business administration degree with a major in marketing and minor in graphic design, Viloria hopes to land a career in marketing and brand management. Her goal is to become a trusted resource for business owners and to share her values of community connectivity, innovation, and selfless service.

Currently, more than 200 students across the country receive financial scholarships from the Sentry Insurance Foundation annually.