Maui 8th grader wins football youth division kicking competition in Las Vegas

Eli Kamakani Caires and Kicking world coach Blake Levin share a celebration moment after the Las Vegas kicking camp.

Eli Kamakani Caires an 8th grader from Upcountry Maui won the Kicking World Camp youth division kicking competition in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.

Caires successfully kicked field goals of 30, 35 and 40 yards respectively in the competition with fellow middle schoolers. Competitors weathered the wind, rain and hail during the camp.

For his performance, Caires received an official invitation to the 2024 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas, Dec. 7-8, 2024. He will be one of the youngest kickers invited for the 80 best specialists in the nation. Caires along with 2 upper division high school kickers, will head to the 9,000 seat Dragon Stadium at Round Rock high school for the event.

Caires attends Kamehameha Schools Maui and has been kicking since he was 5 years old. His parents are Adrianne Caires and Leo Caires of Upcountry Maui.