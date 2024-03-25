Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2024

March 25, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:54 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:45 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:58 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A west-northwest swell peaked earlier today and will gradually decline over the next couple of days. Surf along most north and west facing shores will be just below advisory levels through the evening, while west facing shores of the Big Island continue to experience advisory level surf overnight. Additonal pulses of small northwest swell are expected Thursday and Saturday. 


Rough east shore surf has fallen to around seasonal average this afternoon and will lower tonight through Wednesday as the belt of trade winds east of the islands declines. A fetch of stronger trade winds will expand east of Hawaii late Wednesday and Thursday, boosting rough east shore surf back to around March average. A small pulse of south-southwest swell is possible on Tuesday, but otherwise, mainly background level surf will prevail for south shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
