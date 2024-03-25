Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:54 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:45 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:58 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A west-northwest swell peaked earlier today and will gradually decline over the next couple of days. Surf along most north and west facing shores will be just below advisory levels through the evening, while west facing shores of the Big Island continue to experience advisory level surf overnight. Additonal pulses of small northwest swell are expected Thursday and Saturday.

Rough east shore surf has fallen to around seasonal average this afternoon and will lower tonight through Wednesday as the belt of trade winds east of the islands declines. A fetch of stronger trade winds will expand east of Hawaii late Wednesday and Thursday, boosting rough east shore surf back to around March average. A small pulse of south-southwest swell is possible on Tuesday, but otherwise, mainly background level surf will prevail for south shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.