Council Member Sinenci announces job opening for East Maui Water Authority director

East Maui water. PC: DLNR.

Council Member Shane M. Sinenci announced today that the East Maui Regional Community Board is accepting applications through April 9 for the first East Maui Water Authority director.

The job listing says the non-civil service, appointed position will be tasked with “implementation of a long-range watershed-management plan” and “other duties as directed by the Maui County Charter.” Under a 2022 charter amendment, introduced by Sinenci and approved by the electorate, the director’s responsibilities include acquiring water systems and leases.

Water Authority, Social Services and Parks (WASSP) Committee / East Maui Council Member Shane Sinenci. File PC: (6.19.23) County of Maui / Akakū.

“This position is an opportunity to make a difference in water-resource management by helping to increase the health of the East Maui watershed,” said Sinenci, who chairs the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee. “The water authority is based on the foundation of the public trust doctrine and obtaining the community’s long-term access and rights to our local water source.”

Applicants are asked to include a cover letter describing their interest and qualifications, a resumé and contact information for three professional references. The Salary Commission has set the annual salary at $149,000.

The director will be appointed by the East Maui Regional Community Board, subject to council approval. For more information and to complete the application, visit https://tinyurl.com/EMWAdirector.