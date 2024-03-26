Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 03:29 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 09:28 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:00 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trades will create rough and choppy surf along east facing shores which will also continue into next week. Moderate west- northwest (310 degree) swell will gradually decrease tonight. Additonal small northwest (310-320 degree) swells expected Thursday into early next week. Mainly background surf will continue for south facing shores through the weekend with some long period energy arriving early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.