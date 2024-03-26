Sugimura requests financial analysis of proposed water source development in Kula

Yuki Lei Sugimura. Courtesy photo

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura announced today that she has requested a financial analysis of a potential water source development agreement between the County of Maui and Free Market Ventures, LLC. The analysis would be done by the County’s Department of Water Supply.

“As we continue to review the potential agreement between the County and Free Market Ventures, LLC, it is important that we take a close look at what the financial impacts would be to our ratepayers and taxpayers,” said Sugimura, who is also the vice chair of the council. “I have requested that the Department of Water Supply provide us with this analysis prior to any decision-making.”

The County Council is reviewing a resolution to authorize Mayor Richard T. Bissen’s administration to enter into an agreement with Free Market Ventures, LLC. The agreement would involve Free Market Ventures, LLC drilling wells in Kula and the County purchasing water from the private source.

Sugimura will host a community meeting March 27, at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participating in Wednesday’s meeting will be Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean and representatives from Free Market Ventures, LLC.

“I want to thank Director Stufflebean and his department for examining this potential agreement and its impacts,” said Sugimura.

Wednesday’s meeting will also be televised and streamed by Akakū.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is also the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.