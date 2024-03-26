Up to $22,500 in grant funds for Maui producers impacted by August 2023 Maui wildfires

Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi is one of two organizations chosen to administer the Maui Mahiʻai Disaster Relief Grant Program.

In August 2023, the Maui community faced devastating wildfires that left a mark on the island’s food systems. In the wake of this tragedy, the Molokaʻi community swiftly responded with compassion and unity.

“Our families rallied together, loading boats with supplies and heading to Maui to support our brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Others in the Molokaʻi community volunteered their time and efforts by going to Maui to provide aid and relief to a strained support system,” according to organization leaders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recognizing the need for ongoing assistance, Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi initiated its own efforts to aid these affected farmers and producers.

Today, this commitment is extended through the Maui Mahiʻai Disaster Relief Grant Program. This grant program offers up to $22,500 in grant funds for 10 small farmers and ranchers on the island of Maui who have been affected by August 2023 Maui wildfires. These grants are designed to provide emergency disaster funding and education and may be used to directly increase agricultural resilience against natural disasters and to assist in recovering market losses.

‍

Applications are currently available. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2024.

Maui farmers and ranchers can learn more and apply here: www.sustainablemolokai.org/drgp



For more info or assistance, please contact Niles James, Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi Food Hub Manager at [email protected] or call 808-292-5142.