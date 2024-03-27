Evening budget meetings planned throughout the county in April

Mayor Richard Bissen presented his FY 2025 budget to the Maui County Council (3.25.24) PC: County of Maui

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will hold evening budget meetings in council residency areas April 1-16 to receive community input on the fiscal year 2025 budget, Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura announced today.

The budget is the county’s financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year, July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. It determines how each department will use funding to carry out its duties and sets estimated revenue sources for the fiscal year.

“This year’s budget session will play a critical role in meeting community needs, especially considering the post-fire impacts to Maui County,” said Sugimura, who chairs the committee. “The committee is going to all parts of the county to meet with residents and learn of their community’s priorities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The series of budget meetings all starting at 6 p.m. and include the following:

Monday, April 1: East Maui residency area at Helene Hall in Hāna.

Tuesday, April 2: Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area at the Pāʻia Community Center.

Wednesday, April 3: Upcountry Maui residency area at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center.

Monday, April 8: West Maui residency area at the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

Tuesday, April 9: Lānaʻi residency area at the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School cafeteria.

Thursday, April 11: South Maui residency area at the Kīhei Community Center.

Monday, April 15: Molokaʻi residency area at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center.

Tuesday, April 16: Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū and Kahului residency areas in the Council Chamber. This meeting will also serve as a public hearing on the budget.

In-person testimony will be accepted at all meetings. Sugimura said the committee will also conduct daytime meetings on the budget in the Council Chamber throughout next month.

Meeting agendas and more information are available at the committee’s website: https://www.mauicounty.us/bfed/.