Gov. Green to deliver Maui housing plan update

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., will address the state of Hawai‘i to provide the latest information on housing plans for wildfire-displaced Maui residents during a press conference at 12:30 this afternoon at the state Capitol.

The news conference will be livestreamed on Governor Green’s Facebook page.

In January, Gov. Green joined Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and nonprofit partners in announcing a $500 million Interim Housing Plan for Maui in response to the urgent housing needs brought on by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires. The plan outlined a phased approach to delivering housing, prioritizing options that produce permanent housing, efficient use of funds, and readiness for move-in by survivors. The plan included: residents returning to original unharmed residences, utilizing the Host Housing Support Program, direct leasing, short-term rental transitions to long-term rentals, and new permanent developments.

During his six month update, the governor said a moratorium on short term rentals in West Maui would “not likely” be needed, but he revisited the idea last month saying he would consider the possibility of a temporary moratorium if there was not enough housing for displaced residents by April 1.

Mayor Bissen announced in his State of the County Address earlier this month, that his administration is exploring the conversion of illegal short-term rentals. Additionally, the Minatoya units that are classified as exempt will undergo a policy and legal review from corporation counsel as the county seeks more options through the island’s existing housing inventory.