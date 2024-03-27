Household Hazardous Waste Collection on April 7; Deadline to make an appointment is March 28

Residents wanting to dispose of household hazardous waste can do so at an upcoming event on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The event is by appointment only and the deadline to set an appointment is on March 28.

Interested residents can call 808-695-2999 to secure an appointment and location for drop-off. Unscheduled drop-offs will not be accepted. Callers should have a list ready of items they plan to drop off when they call for an appointment.

Accepted items include: aerosols, antifreeze, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil based paints, pesticides, solvents and thermometers.

Additional waste that was not scheduled as part of the appointment may be rejected.

Commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

This event is supported by the County of Maui, Young Brothers, Cameron Chemical Corp. and the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division.