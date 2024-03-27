Krank Cycles to open store in West Maui; grand opening set for April 6

Krank Cycles will open next month at the Emerald Plaza Center in Lahaina. PC: Courtesy

Krank Cycles will open a new shop next month in Lahaina, according to an announcement.

“We’re delighted to extend our reach and community support to aid in the rebuilding efforts of Lahaina,” it said.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Emerald Plaza Center, located off of the Kupuohi St. Raffle prizes will include a Pivot Firebird downhill bike.

The Lahaina store will feature a full-service and repair center; and it will be the third Maui location for Krank Cycles. The other two are in Kahului and Makawao.

“Staffed with top-notch mechanics, we’re equipped to handle all your biking needs, whether it’s electric bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids or kids’ models… Passionate about our incredible community, we’re dedicated to leading the charge toward a more eco-friendly, sustainable future, with a particular focus on electric bike sales for all makes and models,” the grand opening announcement says.