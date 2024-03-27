Maui police issue 383 citations, 68 warnings for traffic violations in February

Maui Police Department, Wailuku Station. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department, Traffic Division issued 383 citations and 68 warnings for various traffic violations and infractions in February. The data is detailed in a highlight report of operational activities that will be presented before the Maui Police Commission today.

For the month of February, the DUI Task Force, along with other officers from the Solo Bike Detail and the

Vehicular Homicide Unit, made 33 arrests of motorists operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, and 27 arrests for various other offenses.

MPD Traffic Commander, Lt. Kenneth Kihata noted that there were four sobriety checkpoints and 10 saturation patrols conducted by the division at various locations last month.



There were no fatal or near-fatal crashes to report for the month of February. Year to date, police report one fatality in 2024 on Maui County roadways, compared to one fatal accident at the same time last year.