Schatz secures more than $1M in earmark funding to build first ever adult day care center on Lānaʻi

A $1.1 million in new earmark funding has been secured to help build a new adult day care center on Lānaʻi, US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced.

The funding for Lānaʻi Kinā‘ole will be used to construct the first ever adult day care facility on the island.

Without any nursing homes or adult care programs currently on island, many families are forced to moved loved ones to other islands or the continent to receive basic elderly care, according to the senator.

“Too many seniors on Lānaʻi are being forced to move away from their homes and off island just to get the care they need,” said Sen. Schatz. “This new funding will help build Lānaʻi’s first ever adult day care center, giving seniors a much-needed option for care, while keeping families together.”

“Lānaʻi Kinā‘ole is honored, appreciative and humbled to receive new federal funding secured by Hawai‘i Sen. Brian Schatz. Our appreciation is also extended, for never ending support, to our team, our Board of Directors, and so many in the Lānaʻi community and across the state. The advocacy and service we provide is for the community, and without the support of the community, and so many it would be impossible,” said Valerie Janikowski RN, Program Administrator for Lānaʻi Kinā‘ole.