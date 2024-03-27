Maui News

Water conservation request on Molokaʻi from Kawela to Kaunakakai

March 27, 2024, 3:52 PM HST
The Department of Water Supply requests residents and tourists of Molokaʻi from Kawela to Kaunakakai to conserve water until further notice. The request is due to a inoperable well pump.

Water Conservation Urged.

Comments

