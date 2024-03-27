Maui News
Water conservation request on Molokaʻi from Kawela to Kaunakakai
The Department of Water Supply requests residents and tourists of Molokaʻi from Kawela to Kaunakakai to conserve water until further notice. The request is due to a inoperable well pump.
