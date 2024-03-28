2024 Super American Circus on Maui, March 29-31



















Showmakers, Inc. presents The Super American Circus in 2024 in Hawaiʻi. This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world in the Big Circus Tent on Maui in Makawao, 523 Olinda Road on March 29, 30 and 31, 2024.

The thrilling performers include:

Blake Wallenda from the world renown Wallenda Family on the Sway Pole (Guiness World Record Holder and the greatest High Wire Walker that made history in Hawaiʻi by doing the first skywalk at The Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra with no tether and no net in 2020).

Cesar Ponce on the Wheel of Destiny (Internationally-Acclaimed Daredevil performing incredible acts on a revolving wheel – four stories high).

Zerman Duo (Spectacular Roller Skating Duo).

Baldka & Shine (Superb Acrobatic Juggling Act).

Korchi Zeman (Multi-Skilled BMX Bicyclists).

Danger Brothers in the Motorcycle Globe (Incredibly-talented Motorcylists/Daredevils).

Sydney Wilson, Holly Leonard, Nicole Montgomery and Simona Loyal (Dazzling Aerialists).

Chim/Churi (Hilarious Clown) and more.

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas (Super American Circus Presenter) comes from a family with an extensive circus history. He has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the US and around the world. “Tuffy” expresses his love for the circus, “The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful, but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding.”

Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi (a nonprofit organization) will benefit from every ticket sold. This organization grants life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

Families will be delighted with the pre-show and intermission activities including face painting, photo opportunities and more. Traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will be available along with a variety of circus toys and merchandise.

Showtimes in Maui are March 29 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., March 30 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 31 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are:

Adults General Admission Online – $40

Children General Admission (Ages 4 – 12) Online – $20

(Ages 4 – 12) Adults Preferred Seating Online – $50

Children Preferred Seating (Ages 4 – 12) Online – $25

(Ages 4 – 12) Family Pass (2 Adults & 3 Children): Online – $99 (Not available at the box office on day of show) (Upper General Admission Seating)

(2 Adults & 3 Children): VIP Ringside Seats (sold per chair regardless of age): Online – $75 – Limited Seating (Comfortable chairs at floor level)

(sold per chair regardless of age):

Prices at the door will be an additional $10 more for each ticket.

Go to www.Superamericancircus.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com

The Super American Circus provides family-friendly entertainment for all ages with spectacular human acts, fun-filled comedy and exciting unforgettable moments that will create memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2024 Hawaiʻi Tour of The Super American Circus is also scheduled for performances in Hilo (Nani Mau Garden) on March 8, 9 & 10, in Kona (Old Kona Airport) on March 15, 16 & 17, on Oʻahu (Blaisdell Arena) on March 22, 23 & 24 and on Kauai (CJM Country Stables in Koloa) on April 6, 7 & 8.