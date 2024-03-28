Brian Kohne named new Maui County Film Commissioner

Brian Kohne, Writer, Director & Music Producer will speak at the April 13 Maui TechOhana

Brian Kohne, an award-winning music producer and filmmaker who grew up on Maui, has been named as the new County of Maui Film Commissioner, according to an announcement by the county’s Office of Economic Development today. His official start date is April 1, 2024.

The film commissioner oversees the Maui County Film Office and works with film, television, new media and industrial media production companies to cultivate Maui County’s film industry. Kohne said that having island values is crucial in navigating these industries.

“We will set in motion dynamic, short-, medium- and long-term initiatives, while continuing to serve the needs of resident and visiting productions,” Kohne said. “Workforce development efforts will emphasize education as a logical, vital foundation of a motion-picture industry aligned with our island values. We all have a role to play in this endeavor, and I am truly excited for Maui’s next chapter.”

Kohne was recognized for music production with Maui musicians Barefoot Natives and Willie K, and he has writing, directing and producing credits for local motion pictures “Get a Job” and “Kuleana.”

Aside from serving as film commissioner, Kohne is an associate professor at the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Luana Mahi, the county’s Economic Development Director, praised Kohne for using his accomplishments to serve Maui’s creative arts industry.

“Maui County’s film, TV and new media industries help diversify our economy,” she said. “Highlighting Maui’s local talent is an important part of our past, present and future, and there is no better person than Maui-raised Brian Kohne to help amplify our voice and our stories in a competitive industry.”

Kohne grew up on Maui and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1982. He received his bachelor’s degree in art and radio/TV/film from San Jose State University in California. After excelling as a national director of sales and marketing and other roles in Silicon Valley, Kohne returned home to Maui in 2005.

Kohne succeeds County of Maui Film Commissioner Tracy Bennett, who retired Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information on the Maui County Film Office, visit www.mauicounty.gov/film.