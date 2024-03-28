Grace Baptist Church seeking a change of zoning to rebuild in Lahaina

Grace Baptist Church will go before the Maui Planning Commission to seek a change of zoning to rebuild on its Fleming Road property in Lahaina. PC: Screen grab from Grace Baptist Church website.

Maui County Council members have referred a bill to the Maui Planning Commission for a conditional change of zoning from residential to public/quasi-public for Grace Baptist Church, which was destroyed Aug. 8 in the Lahaina wildfire.

Pastor Harry Timmons said there is, per se, no county zoning specifically for churches. So, “this zoning change may very well make it easier for permitting, and hopefully expedite our plans when we submit them to the county for approval,” he said.

The church’s 0.75-acre property is at 164 Fleming Road in Lahaina. Before and after aerial photos show the fire burned the church structures to the ground.

“Our hearts’ desire and our prayer is to re-establish a meeting place in West Maui,” Timmons said. “Our congregation has remained strong, and been faithful to services, with folks driving from the West side, Kīhei and Upcountry to our temporary meeting site at the Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku.”

Services are held 10 a.m. Sundays at the coffee shop located at 59 Kanoa St. in Wailuku.

Timmons said the church community has been resilient and strong in the aftermath of the fire.

“Many are still struggling to find housing,” he said. “Fourteen of our families lost everything. We also lost two people in the tragedy. We are resilient because of our strong faith and family unity.”

The church community owes a “great debt” to West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin for her assistance in helping get the church’s proposed change of zoning before the Maui Planning Commission, Timmons said.

For more information about the church or to offer financial assistance, go to gbmaui.com.