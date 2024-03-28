Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2024

March 28, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 04:39 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 10:42 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:59 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trades will create rough and choppy surf along east facing shores into next week. A small, medium period northwest swell will fade tonight, trending surf heights slightly down along north and west facing shores on Friday while remaining well below advisory levels. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells are expected through early next week. Mainly background surf will continue for south facing shores through the weekend with some small, long period energy arriving early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
