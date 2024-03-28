Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 04:39 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:42 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:20 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:59 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trades will create rough and choppy surf along east facing shores into next week. A small, medium period northwest swell will fade tonight, trending surf heights slightly down along north and west facing shores on Friday while remaining well below advisory levels. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells are expected through early next week. Mainly background surf will continue for south facing shores through the weekend with some small, long period energy arriving early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.