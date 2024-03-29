Hawaiian Electric employees raise more than $316,000 for Aloha United Way















A yearlong campaign by Hawaiian Electric employees raised more than $316,000 for Aloha United Way, the utility announced.

The project was guided by the campaign theme Pilina, the Hawaiian word meaning “to come together.” Employees joined with retirees and IBEW Local 1260 to increase their fundraising efforts.

The fundraisers included sales of a cookbook aptly named “Pilina.” It features recipes from employees across the company, sales of Hawaiian Electric logo merchandise, a collaboration with local luxury fashion designer Manaola Yap on his latest collection of vegan tote bags, and an online pledge drive.

Hawaiian Electric Co. employee Robert Yang holds a cookbook, named “Pilina” or “to come together,” that was among numerous yearlong fundraising initiatives for HECO employees to raise more than $316,000 for Aloha United Way. PC: Courtesy HECO

Together with a workplace campaign at its Hawaiʻi Island operations to benefit Hawaiʻi Island United Way, sponsor donations to Maui recovery efforts in place of the annual Oʻahu golf tournament and direct donations to Maui County nonprofit organizations, Hawaiian Electric employees from Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island raised in total more than $372,000 for the community last year.

In addition, company employees across its five-island service areas volunteered 5,307 hours in over 100 community events. They donated 913 units of blood; and collected $4,076 and 1,717 pounds of food for local food banks during 2023.